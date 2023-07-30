Brennan Bernardino will start for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Oracle Park against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB play with 116 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston is sixth in baseball with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .265 batting average.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (521 total, five per game).

The Red Sox are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.290).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bernardino (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants without giving up a hit.

He is trying to keep a streak of three games without allowing an earned run alive.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton José Berríos 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.