How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Brennan Bernardino will start for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Oracle Park against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB play with 116 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston is sixth in baseball with a .435 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .265 batting average.
- Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (521 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.290).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bernardino (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants without giving up a hit.
- He is trying to keep a streak of three games without allowing an earned run alive.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|W 7-1
|Home
|John Schreiber
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Ryan Walker
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Scott Alexander
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Chris Bassitt
