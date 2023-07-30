The Boston Red Sox (56-48) and the San Francisco Giants (57-48) will square off on Sunday, July 30 at Oracle Park, with Brennan Bernardino starting for the Red Sox and Scott Alexander taking the hill for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.41 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Red Sox and Giants matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 23-15 record (winning 60.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Giants have won in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Red Sox vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.