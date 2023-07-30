The Connecticut Sun (18-6) host the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) one game after DeWanna Bonner scored 32 points in the Sun's 88-83 victory over the Wings. This matchup airs on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sun vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Lynx 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-12.7)

Connecticut (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Sun vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread is 13-10-0.

This year, 14 of Connecticut's 23 games have hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun have been lifted by their defense, as they rank best in the WNBA by giving up just 78.6 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points scored (84.0 per contest).

Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA with 33.9 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 35.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sun have been thriving in terms of turnovers this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.3) and best in forced turnovers per contest (14.8).

The Sun rank third-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 36.3%. They rank sixth in the league by making 7.2 threes per contest.

The Sun have been shining in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.2%).

This season, Connecticut has taken 71.0% two-pointers, accounting for 76.4% of the team's baskets. It has shot 29.0% threes (23.6% of the team's baskets).

