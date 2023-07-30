Sunday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (63-41) going head to head against the New York Yankees (55-49) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (10-4) for the Orioles and Luis Severino (2-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, New York has won eight of 16 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (454 total), New York is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule