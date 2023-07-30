The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 454 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Severino will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Gerrit Cole Hunter Brown 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Brandon Bielak

