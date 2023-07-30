How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.
- New York ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 21st in the majors with 454 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- New York has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Severino will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Brown
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Brandon Bielak
