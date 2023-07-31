Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Adam Duvall (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- In 62.8% of his 43 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.293
|AVG
|.225
|.348
|OBP
|.309
|.549
|SLG
|.535
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|11
|28/6
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Mariners allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (9-8) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.49), eighth in WHIP (1.075), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
