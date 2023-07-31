On Monday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 65 in the world) faces Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 70) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open.

Varillas is the favorite (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas, who is +115.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Pablo Varillas has a 60.0% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Juan Pablo Varillas +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Ramos-Vinolas came up short 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Jaume Munar in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag (his last match).

Varillas is coming off a 7-6, 1-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 79-ranked Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Ramos-Vinolas has played 25 matches over the past year, totaling 26.4 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.3% of games.

In his 33 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Varillas is averaging 24.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.3% of those games.

Varillas has averaged 23.7 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 26 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In five head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Ramos-Vinolas holds a 4-1 record versus Varillas. Their most recent meeting, at the Swiss Open Gstaad on July 21, 2023, went to Ramos-Vinolas 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Ramos-Vinolas and Varillas have matched up in 12 sets against on another, with Ramos-Vinolas claiming eight of them.

Ramos-Vinolas and Varillas have squared off in 117 total games, with Ramos-Vinolas taking 67 and Varillas securing 50.

Ramos-Vinolas and Varillas have faced off five times, averaging 23.4 games and 2.4 sets per match.

