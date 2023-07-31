On Monday, Alex Verdugo (.139 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .272.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 84th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 63 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 7.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this season (30.4%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.9% of his games this season (45 of 92), with two or more runs 11 times (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .311 AVG .229 .384 OBP .301 .508 SLG .331 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 29/19 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings