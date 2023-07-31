In the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, Lucie Havlickova (ranked No. 197) takes on Alize Cornet (No. 70).

Cornet is favored (-500) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Havlickova, who is +340.

Alize Cornet vs. Lucie Havlickova Match Information

  • Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, July 31
  • Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
  • Location: Prague, Czechia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Alize Cornet vs. Lucie Havlickova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has an 83.3% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Lucie Havlickova
-500 Odds to Win Match +340
83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7%
63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Alize Cornet vs. Lucie Havlickova Trends and Insights

  • In the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne on July 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Cornet was dropped by Diane Parry 3-6, 2-6.
  • In her last match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Havlickova lost 6-7, 3-6 against Marina Bassols Ribera.
  • Cornet has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match.
  • Cornet has played 21 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.3 games per match.
  • In her two matches in the past year across all court types, Havlickova is averaging 22.0 games per match and winning 40.9% of those games.
  • Havlickova has played one match on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set while winning 40.9% of games.
  • Cornet and Havlickova have not played each other since 2015.

