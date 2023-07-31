In the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, Lucie Havlickova (ranked No. 197) takes on Alize Cornet (No. 70).

Cornet is favored (-500) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Havlickova, who is +340.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alize Cornet vs. Lucie Havlickova Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alize Cornet vs. Lucie Havlickova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has an 83.3% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Lucie Havlickova -500 Odds to Win Match +340 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alize Cornet vs. Lucie Havlickova Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne on July 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Cornet was dropped by Diane Parry 3-6, 2-6.

In her last match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Havlickova lost 6-7, 3-6 against Marina Bassols Ribera.

Cornet has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match.

Cornet has played 21 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.3 games per match.

In her two matches in the past year across all court types, Havlickova is averaging 22.0 games per match and winning 40.9% of those games.

Havlickova has played one match on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set while winning 40.9% of games.

Cornet and Havlickova have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.