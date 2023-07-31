Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a five-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 89 hits.
- Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (10.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has had an RBI in 28 games this season (28.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season (36 of 97), with two or more runs eight times (8.2%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|43
|.290
|AVG
|.188
|.362
|OBP
|.291
|.470
|SLG
|.273
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|43/19
|K/BB
|52/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (4-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
