On Monday, Kiranpal Pannu meets Aslan Karatsev (No. 69) in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.

Karatsev has -2000 odds to claim a win versus Pannu (+850).

Aslan Karatsev vs. Kiranpal Pannu Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Aslan Karatsev vs. Kiranpal Pannu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 95.2% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Kiranpal Pannu -2000 Odds to Win Match +850 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 95.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 65.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.5

Aslan Karatsev vs. Kiranpal Pannu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on July 6, 2023 (his last match), Karatsev lost to Andrey Rublev 7-6, 3-6, 4-6, 5-7.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Pannu beat Bruno Kuzuhara, winning 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Karatsev has played 25.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 26 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Karatsev has played 24.0 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.7% of them.

In his four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Pannu is averaging 25.8 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 45.6% of those games.

Pannu has played four matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.8 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set while winning 45.6% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Karatsev and Pannu have not met on the court.

