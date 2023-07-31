In the Citi Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 26-ranked Anastasia Potapova versus No. 15 Belinda Bencic.

Compared to the underdog Potapova (+135), Bencic is the favorite (-175) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Belinda Bencic vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Belinda Bencic vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 63.6% chance to win.

Belinda Bencic Anastasia Potapova -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Belinda Bencic vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

Bencic lost 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 versus Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon, Potapova went down 2-6, 5-7 versus Mirra Andreeva.

Through 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bencic has played 21.8 games per match and won 56.2% of them.

Bencic has played 37 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.1 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Potapova has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.2% of the games. She averages 24.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On hard courts, Potapova has played 34 matches and averaged 24.1 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In two head-to-head meetings, Bencic and Potapova have split 1-1. Potapova claimed their last battle on March 10, 2021, winning 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Bencic and Potapova have matched up in five sets against each other, with Bencic winning three of them.

Bencic and Potapova have competed in 42 total games, and Bencic has won more often, capturing 24 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Bencic and Potapova are averaging 21 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.