Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (No. 44 ranking) will meet Marta Kostyuk (No. 34) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Monday, July 31.

With -140 odds, Andreescu is the favorite against Kostyuk (+110) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 58.3% chance to win.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Marta Kostyuk -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

Andreescu lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 versus Ons Jabeur in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon (her last match).

Kostyuk last played on July 8, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 4-6, 1-6 by No. 18-ranked Madison Keys.

Andreescu has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.7 games per match.

Through 26 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Andreescu has played 22.5 games per match and won 52.8% of them.

Kostyuk has averaged 21.8 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.0% of the games.

On hard courts, Kostyuk has played 34 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Andreescu and Kostyuk have met once dating back to 2015, in the Thailand Open quarterfinals. Andreescu won that matchup 6-0, 7-6.

Andreescu and Kostyuk have squared off in two total sets, with Andreescu taking two of them and Kostyuk zero.

Andreescu has taken 13 games (68.4% win rate) against Kostyuk, who has claimed six games.

In one match between Andreescu and Kostyuk, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.