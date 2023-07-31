In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, Bradley Klahn takes on No. 116 Michael Mmoh.

Mmoh is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Klahn, who is +260.

Bradley Klahn vs. Michael Mmoh Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Bradley Klahn vs. Michael Mmoh Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Michael Mmoh has a 77.8% chance to win.

Bradley Klahn Michael Mmoh +260 Odds to Win Match -350 - Odds to Win Tournament +8000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Bradley Klahn vs. Michael Mmoh Trends and Insights

Klahn is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 160-ranked Sho Shimabukuro in Sunday's qualifying round.

Mmoh most recently played on July 23, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Truist Atlanta Open and was defeated 2-6, 7-6, 6-7 by No. 202-ranked Lloyd Harris.

Klahn has played 13 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Klahn has played 13 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Mmoh has competed in 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.2% of the games. He averages 27.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On hard courts, Mmoh has played 20 matches and averaged 25.2 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Klahn and Mmoh have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the 2019 ATP Challenger Houston, USA Men Singles Round of 16. Mmoh won that bout 5-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Mmoh has claimed two sets against Klahn (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Klahn's one.

Including all matches between Klahn and Mmoh, each player has secured 19 games.

In one match between Klahn and Mmoh, they have played 38 games and three sets per match on average.

