On Monday, Liam Broady (No. 126 in the world) meets Corentin Moutet (No. 73) in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.

Broady is favored (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Moutet, who is -110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Corentin Moutet vs. Liam Broady Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Corentin Moutet vs. Liam Broady Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liam Broady has a 54.5% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Liam Broady -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Corentin Moutet vs. Liam Broady Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Moutet was defeated by No. 89-ranked Yibing Wu, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In his most recent match on July 19, 2023, Broady lost 2-6, 2-6 against Jordan Thompson in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open.

Through 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), Moutet has played 26.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.1% of them.

On hard courts, Moutet has played 20 matches over the past year, totaling 27.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.4% of games.

Broady has played 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.1 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Broady has played 12 matches and averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Moutet and Broady have met one time dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Aix en Provence, France Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Moutet was victorious in that bout 6-4, 6-2.

Moutet and Broady have faced off in two total sets, with Moutet winning two of them and Broady zero.

Moutet has the advantage in 18 total games versus Broady, capturing 12 of them.

In one match between Moutet and Broady, they have played 18 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.