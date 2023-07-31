On Monday, Elina Svitolina (No. 27 in the world) takes on Victoria Azarenka (No. 19) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

With -120 odds, Svitolina is favored over Azarenka (-105) in this match.

Elina Svitolina vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Elina Svitolina vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 54.5% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Victoria Azarenka -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Elina Svitolina vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Wimbledon, Svitolina was eliminated by No. 42-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 3-6, 3-6, in the semifinals.

In her most recent match on July 9, 2023, Azarenka lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-7 against Svitolina in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon.

In her 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Svitolina has played an average of 21.5 games.

Azarenka has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Azarenka has played 30 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

When squaring off against Svitolina, Azarenka holds a 2-1 record. They last met in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon, on July 9, 2023, which was a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory for Svitolina.

Azarenka has claimed five sets against Svitolina (good for a 71.4% win rate), compared to Svitolina's two.

Azarenka and Svitolina have matched up in 63 total games, with Azarenka taking 40 and Svitolina securing 23.

In three head-to-head matches, Svitolina and Azarenka are averaging 21 games and 2.3 sets per match.

