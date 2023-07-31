On Monday, Elise Mertens (No. 30 in the world) faces Daria Kasatkina (No. 11) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

Against the underdog Mertens (+170), Kasatkina is favored (-225) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elise Mertens vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elise Mertens vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 69.2% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Daria Kasatkina +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elise Mertens vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Mertens is coming off a defeat to No. 76-ranked Elina Svitolina, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.

In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open (her last tournament), Kasatkina was taken down in the quarterfinals by No. 52-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Mertens has played 20.7 games per match in her 47 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Mertens has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.0 games per match.

Kasatkina is averaging 20.4 games per match in her 58 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 55.5% of those games.

Through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kasatkina has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 54.0% of those games.

Kasatkina has beaten Mertens two times in three matchups. Mertens secured the win in their most recent match 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 64 of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 23, 2023.

Kasatkina and Mertens have faced off in seven sets against on another, with Kasatkina winning five of them.

Kasatkina has defeated Mertens in 34 of 62 total games between them, good for a 54.8% win rate.

In their three matches against each other, Mertens and Kasatkina are averaging 20.7 games and 2.3 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.