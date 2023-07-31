In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 95-ranked Constant Lestienne versus No. 50 Emil Ruusuvuori.

Ruusuvuori is getting -350 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Lestienne (+240).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Constant Lestienne Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Constant Lestienne Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 77.8% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Constant Lestienne -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 58.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Constant Lestienne Trends and Insights

Ruusuvuori came up short 4-6, 6-2, 6-7 against Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open (his most recent match).

Lestienne is coming off a 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 loss to No. 38-ranked Ugo Humbert in the Round of 32 at the Truist Atlanta Open.

In his 60 matches over the past year across all court types, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 24.4 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 40 matches on hard courts over the past year, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 23.1 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Lestienne is averaging 23.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Lestienne has played 31 matches and averaged 23.1 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

Ruusuvuori and Lestienne each have one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on March 8, 2023, with Ruusuvuori claiming the victory 6-4, 4-1.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Ruusuvuori and Lestienne, each winning two sets against the other.

Lestienne has bettered Ruusuvuori in 17 of 33 total games between them, good for a 51.5% winning percentage.

In their two matches against each other, Ruusuvuori and Lestienne are averaging 16.5 games and two sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.