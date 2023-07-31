No. 143-ranked Gabriel Diallo will take on No. 145 Gijs Brouwer in the Mifel Open Round of 32 on Monday, July 31.

In this Round of 32 match versus Brouwer (+130), Diallo is favored with -165 odds.

Gabriel Diallo vs. Gijs Brouwer Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Gabriel Diallo vs. Gijs Brouwer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gabriel Diallo has a 62.3% chance to win.

Gabriel Diallo Gijs Brouwer -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 52.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.8

Gabriel Diallo vs. Gijs Brouwer Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Diallo lost to Jason Jung 6-4, 5-7, 6-7.

In his last match on July 23, 2023, Brouwer was defeated 2-6, 4-6 against James Duckworth in the qualifying round of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Diallo has played 12 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Diallo has played eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Brouwer has averaged 22.3 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 31 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.0% of the games.

In 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, Brouwer has averaged 22.3 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 52.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Diallo and Brouwer have not competed against each other.

