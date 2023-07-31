No. 322-ranked Gael Monfils will take on Bjorn Fratangelo in the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, July 31.

In the Round of 64, Monfils is the favorite against Fratangelo, with -350 odds against the underdog's +260.

Gael Monfils vs. Bjorn Fratangelo Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Gael Monfils vs. Bjorn Fratangelo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gael Monfils has a 77.8% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Bjorn Fratangelo -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 58.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.6

Gael Monfils vs. Bjorn Fratangelo Trends and Insights

Monfils last competed on July 24, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-1, 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis .

Fratangelo made it to the Round of 64 by beating No. 162-ranked Alexis Galarneau 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday.

Through 10 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Monfils has played 21.2 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.2% of them.

In his six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Monfils has played an average of 19.5 games (19.5 in best-of-three matches).

Fratangelo has averaged 33.5 games per match (33.5 in best-of-three matches) through his two matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 47.8% of the games.

Fratangelo is averaging 33.5 games per match (33.5 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set through two matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Monfils and Fratangelo have played in the last five years.

