After hitting .205 with three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Tyler Glasnow) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .202 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 23.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 55), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (38.2%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38.2% of his games this year (21 of 55), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .188 AVG .216 .265 OBP .292 .386 SLG .500 8 XBH 13 6 HR 8 16 RBI 19 27/10 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings