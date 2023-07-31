On Monday, Gleyber Torres (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .426.

Torres has picked up a hit in 74 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 103), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (27.2%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 46 .246 AVG .270 .325 OBP .319 .438 SLG .413 17 XBH 15 11 HR 5 26 RBI 18 33/24 K/BB 28/15 6 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings