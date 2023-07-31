Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Gleyber Torres (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .426.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 74 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 103), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (27.2%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|46
|.246
|AVG
|.270
|.325
|OBP
|.319
|.438
|SLG
|.413
|17
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|33/24
|K/BB
|28/15
|6
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (4-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
