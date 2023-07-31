Guido Andreozzi vs. Filip Misolic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Generali Open
In the Round of 32 of the Generali Open on Monday, Filip Misolic (ranked No. 129) faces Guido Andreozzi (No. 242).
With -150 odds, Misolic is the favorite against Andreozzi (+115) in this match.
Guido Andreozzi vs. Filip Misolic Match Information
- Tournament: The Generali Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 31
- Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel
- Location: Kitzbühel, Austria
- Court Surface: Clay
Guido Andreozzi vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Filip Misolic has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Guido Andreozzi
|Filip Misolic
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|47.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.5
Guido Andreozzi vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Andreozzi beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4.
- Misolic last played on July 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and was taken down 3-6, 2-6 by No. 72-ranked Stan Wawrinka.
- Andreozzi has played five matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).
- On clay, Andreozzi has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 44.2% of games.
- In his 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Misolic is averaging 21.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.0% of those games.
- In 14 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Misolic has averaged 20.7 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 48.6% of the games.
- This is the first time that Andreozzi and Misolic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
