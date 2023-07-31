In the Round of 32 of the Generali Open on Monday, Filip Misolic (ranked No. 129) faces Guido Andreozzi (No. 242).

With -150 odds, Misolic is the favorite against Andreozzi (+115) in this match.

Guido Andreozzi vs. Filip Misolic Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Guido Andreozzi vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Filip Misolic has a 60.0% chance to win.

Guido Andreozzi Filip Misolic +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Guido Andreozzi vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Andreozzi beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4.

Misolic last played on July 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and was taken down 3-6, 2-6 by No. 72-ranked Stan Wawrinka.

Andreozzi has played five matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Andreozzi has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 44.2% of games.

In his 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Misolic is averaging 21.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.0% of those games.

In 14 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Misolic has averaged 20.7 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 48.6% of the games.

This is the first time that Andreozzi and Misolic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

