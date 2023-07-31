No. 228-ranked Guido Pella will face No. 59 Roberto Carballes Baena in the Generali Open Round of 32 on Monday, July 31.

Carballes Baena carries -150 odds to take home a win against Pella (+115).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Guido Pella vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guido Pella vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Carballes Baena has a 60.0% chance to win.

Guido Pella Roberto Carballes Baena +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guido Pella vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

Pella is coming off a loss to No. 57-ranked Laslo Djere, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg European Open.

Carballes Baena most recently played on July 28, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and was defeated 4-6, 5-7 by No. 72-ranked Stan Wawrinka.

In his 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Pella has played an average of 29.0 games (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Pella has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.4% of games.

Carballes Baena has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.4% of those games.

Carballes Baena has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 25 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the one match between Pella and Carballes Baena dating back to 2015, in the 2019 ATP Sao Paulo, Brazil Men Singles Round of 16, Pella came out on top 6-2, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Pella has taken two against Carballes Baena (100.0%), while Carballes Baena has clinched zero.

Pella and Carballes Baena have faced off in 18 total games, with Pella winning 12 and Carballes Baena securing six.

In one head-to-head match, Pella and Carballes Baena are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.