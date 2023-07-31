In a match scheduled for Monday, Sebastian Baez (No. 64 in rankings) will take on Hamad Medjedovic (No. 146) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open.

Baez is the favorite (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Medjedovic, who is +105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has a 57.4% chance to win.

Hamad Medjedovic Sebastian Baez +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 255-ranked Lukas Neumayer 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday, Medjedovic advanced to the Round of 32.

In his last match on July 26, 2023, Baez lost 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 against Casper Ruud in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Medjedovic has played 24.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.7% of them.

On clay, Medjedovic has played 12 matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.3% of games.

Baez has averaged 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.3% of the games.

Baez has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 26 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Medjedovic and Baez have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.