The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while batting .260.

Bader has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

In 12.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (20.0%).

In 23 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .259 AVG .261 .296 OBP .277 .435 SLG .409 10 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 14/2 6 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings