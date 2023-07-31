In the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 106-ranked Jule Niemeier versus No. 146 Heather Watson.

Compared to the underdog Watson (+100), Niemeier is favored (-125) to get to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jule Niemeier has a 55.6% chance to win.

Heather Watson Jule Niemeier +100 Odds to Win Match -125 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights

Watson most recently hit the court on July 29, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Poland Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 109-ranked Yanina Wickmayer .

In her most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg, Niemeier lost 3-6, 2-6 against Daria Saville.

Watson has played 35 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

Watson has played 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.3 games per match.

In her 34 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Niemeier is averaging 22.9 games per match while winning 47.6% of those games.

Through 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Niemeier has averaged 22.6 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 46.9% of those games.

In head-to-head matches, Watson has two wins, while Niemeier has one. In their last match on June 12, 2023, Watson came out on top 6-4, 6-3.

In seven total sets against one another, Watson has won four, while Niemeier has claimed three.

Niemeier has the upper hand in 67 total games versus Watson, winning 34 of them.

In three matches between Watson and Niemeier, they have played 22.3 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.