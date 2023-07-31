Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Giants.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 31 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .315.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (54 of 83), with at least two hits 25 times (30.1%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (7.2%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- Duran has an RBI in 24 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.348
|AVG
|.284
|.412
|OBP
|.318
|.578
|SLG
|.440
|21
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|44/6
|14
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby will try to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 20th, 1.075 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
