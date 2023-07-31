In the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on Monday, Juncheng Shang (ranked No. 156) meets Emilio Gomez (No. 139).

Against the underdog Gomez (+240), Shang is the favorite (-350) to get to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Juncheng Shang vs. Emilio Gomez Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Juncheng Shang vs. Emilio Gomez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juncheng Shang has a 77.8% chance to win.

Juncheng Shang Emilio Gomez -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 60.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Juncheng Shang vs. Emilio Gomez Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Shang took down Thai-Son Kwiatkowski 7-6, 6-2.

Gomez is coming off a 2-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 188-ranked Frederico Ferreira Silva in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

In his 21 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shang has played an average of 26.2 games (24.4 in best-of-three matches).

Through 15 matches over the past year on hard courts, Shang has played 26.3 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.8% of them.

In his 19 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Gomez is averaging 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 43.9% of those games.

In 13 matches on hard courts in the past year, Gomez has averaged 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 45.2% of those games.

Every time Shang and Gomez have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Shang has secured the win. The most recent meeting was a 6-3, 7-6 victory in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Ilkley, Great Britain Men Singles 2023.

In terms of sets, Shang has secured four versus Gomez (100.0%), while Gomez has claimed zero.

Shang and Gomez have faced off in 42 total games, with Shang winning 25 and Gomez claiming 17.

In two matches between Shang and Gomez, they have played 21 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.