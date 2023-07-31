Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Giants.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston in slugging percentage (.483) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Turner has recorded a hit in 73 of 101 games this year (72.3%), including 34 multi-hit games (33.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 101), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has an RBI in 45 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50.5% of his games this season (51 of 101), with two or more runs 12 times (11.9%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.311
|AVG
|.260
|.372
|OBP
|.338
|.476
|SLG
|.492
|20
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|34
|33/17
|K/BB
|36/21
|1
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby (9-8) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.49), eighth in WHIP (1.075), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
