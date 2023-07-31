Kevin Anderson vs. Jordan Thompson: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, Kevin Anderson takes on No. 63 Jordan Thompson.
Thompson is getting -185 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Anderson (+140).
Kevin Anderson vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, July 31
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Kevin Anderson vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Kevin Anderson
|Jordan Thompson
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|46
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54
Kevin Anderson vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights
- Anderson is coming off a defeat to No. 40-ranked Ugo Humbert, 2-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open.
- Thompson last played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open and was defeated 6-7, 6-7 by No. 439-ranked Kei Nishikori.
- Anderson has played three matches over the past year across all court types, and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Thompson is averaging 25.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.
- On hard courts, Thompson has played 23 matches and averaged 24.6 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
- In the one match between Anderson and Thompson dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 128, Anderson came out on top 7-5, 6-2.
- Anderson and Thompson have matched up in two total sets, with Anderson securing two of them and Thompson zero.
- Anderson has the edge in 20 total games versus Thompson, capturing 13 of them.
- Thompson and Anderson have faced off one time, and they have averaged 20 games and two sets per match.
