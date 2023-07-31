In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, Kevin Anderson takes on No. 63 Jordan Thompson.

Thompson is getting -185 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Anderson (+140).

Kevin Anderson vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Kevin Anderson vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 64.9% chance to win.

Kevin Anderson Jordan Thompson +140 Odds to Win Match -185 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Kevin Anderson vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

Anderson is coming off a defeat to No. 40-ranked Ugo Humbert, 2-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open.

Thompson last played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open and was defeated 6-7, 6-7 by No. 439-ranked Kei Nishikori.

Anderson has played three matches over the past year across all court types, and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches).

Thompson is averaging 25.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Thompson has played 23 matches and averaged 24.6 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

In the one match between Anderson and Thompson dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 128, Anderson came out on top 7-5, 6-2.

Anderson and Thompson have matched up in two total sets, with Anderson securing two of them and Thompson zero.

Anderson has the edge in 20 total games versus Thompson, capturing 13 of them.

Thompson and Anderson have faced off one time, and they have averaged 20 games and two sets per match.

