Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .229 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 28 of 56 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 22 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 14 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.225
|AVG
|.233
|.264
|OBP
|.263
|.475
|SLG
|.300
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|27/5
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (4-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.36, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
