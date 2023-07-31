In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Monday, Liudmila Samsonova (ranked No. 17) takes on Danielle Collins (No. 49).

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Collins (+110), Samsonova is favored to win with -140 odds.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 58.3% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Danielle Collins -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

Samsonova is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 57-ranked Ana Bogdan, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Collins was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 14-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7.

Samsonova has played 54 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.3 games per match.

Samsonova has played 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.9 games per match.

Collins has played 32 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.5 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

Collins is averaging 23.3 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Samsonova and Collins have not matched up against each other since 2015.

