Liudmila Samsonova vs. Danielle Collins: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Monday, Liudmila Samsonova (ranked No. 17) takes on Danielle Collins (No. 49).
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Collins (+110), Samsonova is favored to win with -140 odds.
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Danielle Collins Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 31
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 58.3% chance to win.
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Danielle Collins
|-140
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|58.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|53
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights
- Samsonova is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 57-ranked Ana Bogdan, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.
- In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Collins was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 14-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7.
- Samsonova has played 54 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.3 games per match.
- Samsonova has played 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.9 games per match.
- Collins has played 32 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.5 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.
- Collins is averaging 23.3 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Samsonova and Collins have not matched up against each other since 2015.
