On Monday, Kei Nishikori (No. 439 in the world) faces Lloyd Harris (No. 204) in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Nishikori is the favorite (-140) versus Harris (+110).

Lloyd Harris vs. Kei Nishikori Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Lloyd Harris vs. Kei Nishikori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kei Nishikori has a 58.3% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Kei Nishikori +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Lloyd Harris vs. Kei Nishikori Trends and Insights

Harris came up short 6-7, 4-6 versus Ugo Humbert in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open (his last match).

Nishikori is coming off a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals at the Truist Atlanta Open.

Through 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Harris has played 27.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.3% of them.

Through seven matches over the past year on hard courts, Harris has played 29.6 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

Nishikori is averaging 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Nishikori has played three matches and averaged 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set.

In two head-to-head meetings, Harris and Nishikori have split 1-1. Nishikori claimed their last clash on August 6, 2021, winning 6-3, 7-5.

In five total sets against one another, Nishikori has clinched three, while Harris has secured two.

In 46 total games played against the other, Harris and Nishikori have each taken 23.

Harris and Nishikori have played two times, averaging 23 games and 2.5 sets per match.

