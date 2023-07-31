On Monday, Luca van Assche (No. 77 in the world) faces Alex Molcan (No. 118) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open.

In this Round of 32 match, van Assche is favored (-125) against Molcan (+100) .

Luca van Assche vs. Alex Molcan Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Luca van Assche vs. Alex Molcan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luca van Assche has a 55.6% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Alex Molcan -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Luca van Assche vs. Alex Molcan Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on July 28, 2023 (his last match), van Assche was dropped by Alexander Zverev 3-6, 4-6.

Molcan is coming off a 0-6, 3-6 loss to No. 19-ranked Zverev in the Round of 32 at the Hamburg European Open.

van Assche has played 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 15 matches on clay over the past 12 months, van Assche has played an average of 24.0 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Molcan has played 35 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.3 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.7% of those games.

Molcan has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 15 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

van Assche and Molcan have not competed against each other since 2015.

