No. 108-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini will meet No. 93 Kaia Kanepi in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32 on Monday, July 31.

In the Round of 32, Kanepi is favored over Stefanini, with -155 odds against the underdog's +120.

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaia Kanepi has a 60.8% chance to win.

Lucrezia Stefanini Kaia Kanepi +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Stefanini was beaten by No. 153-ranked Laura Siegemund, 6-7, 7-5, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.

Kanepi is coming off a 6-7, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 56-ranked Bernarda Pera in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg.

Stefanini has played 21.5 games per match in her 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Stefanini has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

In her 33 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kanepi is averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Kanepi has played 24 matches and averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Stefanini and Kanepi have matched up in the last five years.

