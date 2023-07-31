On Monday, Mackenzie McDonald (No. 55 in the world) takes on Diego Schwartzman (No. 97) in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.

Compared to the underdog Schwartzman (+145), McDonald is favored (-190) to make it to the Round of 32.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 65.5% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Diego Schwartzman -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

McDonald is coming off a loss to No. 190-ranked Alex Michelsen, 3-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open.

In his most recent match on July 5, 2023, Schwartzman was defeated 5-7, 1-6, 2-6 against Jannik Sinner in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon.

McDonald has played 24.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, McDonald has played 42 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.3% of games.

Schwartzman has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.2 games per match (19.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 45.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Schwartzman has played 19 matches and averaged 24.0 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

When competing against McDonald, Schwartzman has a 2-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships, on June 19, 2023, which was a 6-2, 6-4 victory for Schwartzman.

Schwartzman and McDonald have played four sets, and Schwartzman has emerged with the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Schwartzman and McDonald have squared off in 34 total games, with Schwartzman taking 24 and McDonald capturing 10.

In their two matches against each other, McDonald and Schwartzman are averaging 17 games and two sets.

