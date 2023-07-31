Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 83 ranking) will face Daniel Altmaier (No. 61) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open on Monday, July 31.

Altmaier has -275 odds to secure a win against Huesler (+210).

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Altmaier has a 73.3% chance to win.

Marc-Andrea Huesler Daniel Altmaier +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Huesler was beaten by No. 108-ranked Federico Coria, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

Altmaier is coming off a 4-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 79-ranked Zhizhen Zhang in the quarterfinals at the Hamburg European Open.

In his 49 matches over the past year across all court types, Huesler has played an average of 26.8 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

Huesler has played nine matches on clay over the past year, and 27.8 games per match (27.6 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Altmaier has played 36 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.5% of the games. He averages 25.3 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

In 20 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Altmaier has averaged 24.3 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 53.2% of the games.

Going back to 2015, Altmaier and Huesler have met two times, and Altmaier is 2-0, including a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win for Altmaier at the French Open on May 29, 2023, the last time these two went head-to-head.

Altmaier and Huesler have matched up in five total sets, with Altmaier winning five of them and Huesler zero.

Altmaier and Huesler have squared off in 50 total games, and Altmaier has won more often, claiming 31 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Huesler and Altmaier are averaging 25.0 games and 2.5 sets.

