Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Generali Open
In the Generali Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 67-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan against No. 96 Marco Cecchinato.
Against the underdog Cecchinato (+115), Galan is the favorite (-150) to make it to the Round of 16.
Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information
- Tournament: The Generali Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 31
- Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel
- Location: Kitzbühel, Austria
- Court Surface: Clay
Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Elahi Galan has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Marco Cecchinato
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|48.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.9
Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights
- Cecchinato most recently competed on July 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, and the match finished in a 1-6, 6-7 loss to No. 43-ranked Lorenzo Sonego .
- In his most recent match on July 25, 2023, Galan was defeated 5-7, 5-7 versus Arthur Fils in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.
- Cecchinato has played 27 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.3 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).
- On clay, Cecchinato has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.5% of games.
- Galan has averaged 26.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.5% of the games.
- On clay, Galan has played 14 matches and averaged 25.6 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- This is the first time that Cecchinato and Galan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
