In the Generali Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 67-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan against No. 96 Marco Cecchinato.

Against the underdog Cecchinato (+115), Galan is the favorite (-150) to make it to the Round of 16.

Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

  • Tournament: The Generali Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, July 31
  • Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel
  • Location: Kitzbühel, Austria
  • Court Surface: Clay

Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Elahi Galan has a 60.0% chance to win.

Marco Cecchinato Daniel Elahi Galan
+115 Odds to Win Match -150
46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0%
48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

  • Cecchinato most recently competed on July 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, and the match finished in a 1-6, 6-7 loss to No. 43-ranked Lorenzo Sonego .
  • In his most recent match on July 25, 2023, Galan was defeated 5-7, 5-7 versus Arthur Fils in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.
  • Cecchinato has played 27 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.3 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).
  • On clay, Cecchinato has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.5% of games.
  • Galan has averaged 26.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.5% of the games.
  • On clay, Galan has played 14 matches and averaged 25.6 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Cecchinato and Galan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

