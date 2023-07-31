In the Generali Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 67-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan against No. 96 Marco Cecchinato.

Against the underdog Cecchinato (+115), Galan is the favorite (-150) to make it to the Round of 16.

Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Elahi Galan has a 60.0% chance to win.

Marco Cecchinato Daniel Elahi Galan +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Marco Cecchinato vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

Cecchinato most recently competed on July 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, and the match finished in a 1-6, 6-7 loss to No. 43-ranked Lorenzo Sonego .

In his most recent match on July 25, 2023, Galan was defeated 5-7, 5-7 versus Arthur Fils in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

Cecchinato has played 27 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.3 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Cecchinato has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.5% of games.

Galan has averaged 26.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.5% of the games.

On clay, Galan has played 14 matches and averaged 25.6 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Cecchinato and Galan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

