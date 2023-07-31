Marcos Giron (No. 62 ranking) will face Radu Albot (No. 98) in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on Monday, July 31.

In the Round of 64, Giron is favored over Albot, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +175.

Marcos Giron vs. Radu Albot Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Marcos Giron vs. Radu Albot Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 69.2% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Radu Albot -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 55.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.4

Marcos Giron vs. Radu Albot Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on July 6, 2023 (his last match), Giron lost to Marton Fucsovics 6-7, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Albot is coming off a 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 2-6 defeat to No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Giron has played 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has played an average of 23.7 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Albot has played 39 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

In 22 matches on hard courts in the past year, Albot has averaged 23.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 48.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Giron and Albot have played in the last five years.

