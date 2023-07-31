In the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 121-ranked Jaqueline Adina Cristian versus No. 29 Marie Bouzkova.

With -750 odds, Bouzkova is favored over Cristian (+475) in this match.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Marie Bouzkova vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has an 88.2% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Jaqueline Adina Cristian -750 Odds to Win Match +475 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 69 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31

Marie Bouzkova vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Trends and Insights

Bouzkova lost 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 versus Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

Cristian last played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 6-4, 2-6, 4-6 by No. 13-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bouzkova has played 20.3 games per match and won 52.2% of them.

Bouzkova has played 18.4 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Cristian has played 16 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 37.4% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

In nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Cristian has averaged 18.7 games per match and 8.4 games per set, winning 32.1% of those games.

On January 8, 2023, Bouzkova and Cristian met in the Hobart International Round of 32. Bouzkova secured the win 7-6, 6-3.

Bouzkova and Cristian have competed in two sets, and Bouzkova has emerged with the edge, claiming victory in all of them.

Bouzkova has the edge in 22 total games versus Cristian, capturing 13 of them.

Bouzkova and Cristian have matched up one time, averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

