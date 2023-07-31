In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 93-ranked Alexander Shevchenko against No. 105 Maxime Cressy.

With -225 odds, Cressy is the favorite against Shevchenko (+170) for this match.

Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maxime Cressy has a 69.2% chance to win.

Maxime Cressy Alexander Shevchenko -225 Odds to Win Match +170 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

Cressy came up short 6-7, 3-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open (his last match).

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Shevchenko lost 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 against Marco Cecchinato.

Cressy has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.9 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Cressy has played 26.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.

Shevchenko has averaged 22.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.8% of the games.

Shevchenko has averaged 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.7% of those games.

Cressy and Shevchenko have not played each other since 2015.

