In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 93-ranked Alexander Shevchenko against No. 105 Maxime Cressy.

With -225 odds, Cressy is the favorite against Shevchenko (+170) for this match.

Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

  • Tournament: The Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, July 31
  • Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maxime Cressy has a 69.2% chance to win.

Maxime Cressy Alexander Shevchenko
-225 Odds to Win Match +170
69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0%
55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

  • Cressy came up short 6-7, 3-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open (his last match).
  • In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Shevchenko lost 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 against Marco Cecchinato.
  • Cressy has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.9 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).
  • Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Cressy has played 26.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.
  • Shevchenko has averaged 22.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.8% of the games.
  • Shevchenko has averaged 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.7% of those games.
  • Cressy and Shevchenko have not played each other since 2015.

