Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 93-ranked Alexander Shevchenko against No. 105 Maxime Cressy.
With -225 odds, Cressy is the favorite against Shevchenko (+170) for this match.
Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, July 31
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maxime Cressy has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Maxime Cressy
|Alexander Shevchenko
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|55.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.5
Maxime Cressy vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights
- Cressy came up short 6-7, 3-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open (his last match).
- In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Shevchenko lost 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 against Marco Cecchinato.
- Cressy has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.9 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Cressy has played 26.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- Shevchenko has averaged 22.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.8% of the games.
- Shevchenko has averaged 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.7% of those games.
- Cressy and Shevchenko have not played each other since 2015.
