Sara Errani (No. 119) will meet Nao Hibino (No. 136) in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, July 31.

Hibino is the favorite (-160) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Errani, who is +125.

Nao Hibino vs. Sara Errani Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Nao Hibino vs. Sara Errani Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nao Hibino has a 61.5% chance to win.

Nao Hibino Sara Errani -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Nao Hibino vs. Sara Errani Trends and Insights

Hibino remains in the tournament despite suffering defeat 6-3, 1-6, 0-6 in the qualifying round against Emiliana Arango.

Errani last played on July 17, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open and was taken down 0-6, 0-6 by No. 26-ranked Qinwen Zheng.

Hibino has played 21.2 games per match in her 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hibino has played an average of 21.5 games.

Errani has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 19.3 games per match and winning 45.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Errani has played 13 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Hibino and Errani have not competed against each other since 2015.

