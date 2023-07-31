Nao Hibino vs. Sara Errani: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Livesport Prague Open 2021
Sara Errani (No. 119) will meet Nao Hibino (No. 136) in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, July 31.
Hibino is the favorite (-160) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Errani, who is +125.
Nao Hibino vs. Sara Errani Match Information
- Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 31
- Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Court Surface: Hard
Nao Hibino vs. Sara Errani Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nao Hibino has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Nao Hibino
|Sara Errani
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|54.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.2
Nao Hibino vs. Sara Errani Trends and Insights
- Hibino remains in the tournament despite suffering defeat 6-3, 1-6, 0-6 in the qualifying round against Emiliana Arango.
- Errani last played on July 17, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open and was taken down 0-6, 0-6 by No. 26-ranked Qinwen Zheng.
- Hibino has played 21.2 games per match in her 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hibino has played an average of 21.5 games.
- Errani has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 19.3 games per match and winning 45.5% of those games.
- On hard courts, Errani has played 13 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- Hibino and Errani have not competed against each other since 2015.
