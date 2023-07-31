Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .299 with four doubles and four walks.
- Reyes has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.
- In five games this season (21.7%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.372
|AVG
|.167
|.378
|OBP
|.259
|.465
|SLG
|.167
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.49), eighth in WHIP (1.075), and 39th in K/9 (8.2).
