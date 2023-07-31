Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 81) will meet Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, July 31.

In the Round of 32, Schmiedlova is the favorite against Tig, with -1100 odds compared to the underdog's +625.

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has a 91.7% chance to win.

Patricia Maria Tig Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova +625 Odds to Win Match -1100 13.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% 25.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 74.3

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights

Tig is coming off a defeat to No. 143-ranked Julia Riera, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Schmiedlova is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 loss at the hands of No. 87-ranked Panna Udvardy in the Round of 32 at the Hamburg.

Through three matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tig has played 18.0 games per match and won 25.9% of them.

In her two matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tig has played an average of 19.5 games.

Schmiedlova is averaging 20.3 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Schmiedlova has played 19 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Tig and Schmiedlova have matched up in the last five years.

