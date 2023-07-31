In the Citi Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 24-ranked Qinwen Zheng takes on No. 16 Madison Keys.

Keys is getting -160 odds to claim a win versus Zheng (+125).

Qinwen Zheng vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 61.5% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Madison Keys +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Qinwen Zheng vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

In her last match on July 23, 2023, Zheng secured the win 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 versus Jasmine Paolini in the finals of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

In her most recent match on July 12, 2023, Keys lost 2-6, 4-6 versus Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon.

Zheng has played 22.1 games per match in her 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Zheng has played 22.0 games per match in her 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Keys has played 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.3% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Keys is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Zheng and Keys have played in the last five years.

