Monday's game between the Seattle Mariners (54-51) and Boston Red Sox (56-49) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on July 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (9-8) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (7-5) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have come away with 29 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 21 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (524 total).

The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule