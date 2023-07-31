When the Seattle Mariners (54-51) and Boston Red Sox (56-49) match up in the series opener at T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 31, George Kirby will get the call for the Mariners, while the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.49 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (7-5, 4.11 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 67 times and won 36, or 53.7%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 29-24 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (54.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 29 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 21-12 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Boston has a perfect record of 3-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Connor Wong 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.