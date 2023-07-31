Julio Rodriguez and Justin Turner are among the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox meet at T-Mobile Park on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 70 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .287/.356/.483 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 35 walks and 76 RBI (99 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .258/.326/.514 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 55 RBI (107 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .251/.315/.425 so far this season.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .295 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 61 walks and 36 RBI (93 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .265/.376/.413 slash line on the season.

Crawford enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

