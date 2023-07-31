On Monday, Rinky Hijikata (No. 114 in the world) meets John Isner (No. 103) in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open.

In the Round of 32, Isner is the favorite against Hijikata, with -150 odds compared to the underdog's +115.

Rinky Hijikata vs. John Isner Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Rinky Hijikata vs. John Isner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 60.0% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata John Isner +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Rinky Hijikata vs. John Isner Trends and Insights

Hijikata is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 38-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 16 at the Hall of Fame Open.

Isner last played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open and was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 6-7 by No. 88-ranked Dominik Koepfer.

In his 30 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hijikata has played an average of 23.8 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Hijikata has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.7 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches).

Isner has played 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 29.2 games per match (28.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.4% of those games.

Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Isner has averaged 28.3 games per match (29.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set, winning 49.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Hijikata and Isner have matched up in the last five years.

